Lady Gaga Announces 'Top Gun: Maverick' Song and Reveals Story Behind It

Lady Gaga has announced a new single and it'll be featured in Top Gun: Maverick. She made the news official Wednesday on Instagram, where she explained that the track -- "Hold My Hand" -- "is a love letter to the world."

The House of Gucci star said the new track drops May 3 and ahead of the highly anticipated sequel's May 27 premiere. The 36-year-old "Poker Face" singer said she wrote the track for Top Gun: Maverick, though it had been years in the making.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," she explained in her caption to the post announcing the collaboration. "I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."

Gaga worked on the single with music producers BloodPop and Benjamin Rice. She thanked them in her caption as well as Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kisinski and the film's music composer, Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

"It's been a beautiful experience working with them," she added. "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3."

She ended the post with a few lyrics from the track, including "But if you decide to // I'll ride in this life with you // I won't let go till the end."

Lady Gaga / Instagram

Lady Gaga / Instagram

Gaga teased those lyrics in black-and-white photos posted on her Instagram Story. The lyrics are scribbled onto a notebook. Earlier this week, the singer teased lyrics on Twitter and fans started speculating new music was on the way. One of her tweets read, "Hold my hand everything will be OK I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey." Another tweet read, "Pull me close wrap me in your aching arms I see that you're hurtin."

Cruise stars as the iconic Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Van Kilmer also returns in the film, as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, alongside franchise newcomers Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Miles Teller. It is Teller's character "Rooster" who offers another callback to the original 1986 film, as he plays the son of Maverick’s late friend Nick Bradshaw -- better known as "Goose."

Top Gun: Maverick -- initially slated for a 2019 release and delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic -- hits theaters May 27.