Lacey Chabert Mourns 'Beautiful Sister' Wendy's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Lacey Chabert is heartbroken over her sister Wendy's death.

The 39-year-old actress revealed in an emotional post that her sister had died, expressing how they will never be the same after her "shocking loss."

"My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone," the former Mean Girls star wrote, alongside a photo of Wendy. "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted."

She wrote that their lives "will never be the same," adding, "but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity."

"Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much💔," Chabert concluded.

Famous friends and followers, including Tahj and Tamera Mowry, Lisa Ling, Will Kemp, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Bethany Joy Lenz and many more sent their condolences.

Former Mean Girls co-star Daniel Franzese also commented, "Oh Lacey! so sorry 😢 praying for you and your family." Candace Cameron Bure also wrote, "Lacy, we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family 🙏🏻. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend ❤️"

"I'm devastated and heartbroken! I am so sorry Lacey! Sending you so much love!," Melissa Joan Hart also added.

In August, Chabert celebrated National Sisters Day by sharing a throwback of her with Wendy and sister Crissy.

"Couldn’t let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters. They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day," she captioned the sweet holiday photo. "Love you Wendy and Crissy ❤️."