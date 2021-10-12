La La Anthony Says She Doesn't Think She'll Marry After 'Really Hard' Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

​La La Anthony is opening up about her recent divorce from husband Carmelo Anthony. During an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show on Monday, the actress shared how her life has been evolving since she split with the NBA star earlier this year.

"It's been years now since then," La La said, explaining that the two had been separated long before she filed the divorce paperwork. "To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new. It's been years now that we've separated, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it. I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case. I already went through that part."

La La filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences after 11 years of marriage. It was the second time the pair split in recent years; they previously separated in 2017 amid rumors of infidelity but appeared to reconcile the following in 2018. The two share one child together, 14-year-old Kiyan.

Although the former MTV VJ said that she and Carmelo are in a "good place," she admitted that it was hard to get in a good emotional state when she filed.

"I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad," she shared. "It came out of nowhere. I wasn't expecting it. Even a lawyer said once, 'Well, he's a basketball player—what did you expect?' And I'm like, 'To be honest, I didn't expect that. I didn't go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard."

Despite the emotional roller coaster of their relationship, the 39-year-old Power alum said she appreciates that she can maintain a friendship with her ex and that they can co-parent with "no drama." And when it comes to Kiyan, La La said the split has been a "transition" for the teen but that he's gotten used to it.

On the upside, the actress says she's close to exploring the dating scene, although it's been an adventure of its own meeting people through social media.

"After you've been through what I've been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But I always want to stay positive," she said. "Marriage, I don't think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again."