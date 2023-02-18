Kylie Jenner's Son Aire Has His First Taste of Ice Cream and It's Way Too Adorable

Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old son had his first taste of ice cream, and it happened to be at The Happiest Place on Earth!

Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and shared the moment Aire Webster got a taste of the park's famous pineapple DOLE Whip pineapple soft serve. The kiddo's chilling in the stroller wearing a black hoodie and jeans while holding on to what appears to be his comfort blanket, when a scoop of the frozen treats heads his way.

In the background you can hear the "awwwws" as Aire appears to enjoy the tasty treat. His eyes light up and then the video cuts away. Jenner captioned her Story, "First ice cream" followed by a bunch of face with eye heart emojis.

Jenner hit up Orange County with her daughter, Stormi, and Chicago West. Another one of Jenner's Stories shows them heading their way to one of the theme park's fan-favorite rides, the Radiator Springs Racers at Cars Land. A Kylie and Kendall Jenner fan account on Instagram also shared the moment Aire sat on Kylie's lap for a peaceful boat ride.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

And just because she was getting her steps in at Disneyland didn't mean Jenner would completely opt for comfort over style. She opted for both, as the young mom donned an all-black outfit -- from a black leather jacket to baggy black pants and black boots to a black leather purse in the shape of a hat.

The trip to Disneyland comes just weeks after Aire celebrated his first birthday.

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram earlier this month, Kylie shared highlights of her past year with her son. The beauty mogul captioned the post, "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."