Kylie Jenner on Accusation Kylie Cosmetics Bypasses Sanitary Protocols: 'Shame on You'

Kylie Jenner has been accused by a prominent cosmetics developer and makeup artist, who claims she bypassed "proper sanitation protocols" for the sake of a photo op, but the 24-year-old mogul is clapping back saying he's got it twisted.

Kevin James Bennett took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a scathing caption in a post that shows Jenner in a makeup lab, wearing a white coat and overseeing a product. The picture is one of a few Jenner posted on Instagram, which also shows her mixing several of her beauty products at a makeup manufacturer in Milan, Italy.

"I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job," Bennet captioned his post, in part. "I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES."

Bennet, who won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2001 and 2002 in the Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Drama Series for his work on As The World Turns, also took issue with the manufacturer and demanded to know the company's name so that "my clients NEVER work with them."

"I'd like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor -- without following proper sanitation protocols," he added.

Jenner didn't waste any time chiming in and accused Bennet of "spreading false information."

"Kevin - this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility," she wrote in her comment. "i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree. this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!

But the comment didn't put the issue to rest, because Bennett responded to that comment.

Bennett responded and asked Jenner if she was "standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back , wearing a @weareregi lab coat? But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility? It’s a personal space? Wow, there’s some serious gaslighting going on here."

Jenner responded at least one more time and even made a joke.

"@kjbennettbeauty oh were you there kevin ? ugh now i have to change my dogs name."