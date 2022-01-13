Kylie Jenner Makes Instagram History After Becoming the First Woman to Reach 300 Million Followers

Kylie Jenner's strong following on Instagram just earned her the distinction of being the most followed woman in the world, after hitting 300 million followers.

The 24-year-old reality TV star hit the mark Thursday to become only the second person in the world to reach the 300 million followers threshold. Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with a whopping 389 million followers. But the honor for most followers goes to none other than Instagram, with 460 million followers.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Jenner bested "7 Rings" songstress Ariana Grande and "De Una Vez" singer Selena Gomez, both of whom are in second place with 289 million followers.

The Instagram feat comes despite the makeup mogul's sporadic posting on the social media platform. Jenner's latest post on her feed came a week ago, when she showed off her baby bump. She's pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child.

In the photo, Jenner looked stunning in a white button-up shirt and ripped open jeans that exposed her belly. She captioned it, "I am woman." Jenner and Scott also share 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Prior to that, Jenner hadn't posted since the glamorous photo of her belly in a Dec. 31 post. Her caption touched on the new year ahead while "reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought." She also posted on Christmas Eve to promote her mother's rendering of "Jingle Bells."