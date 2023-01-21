Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her and Travis Scott's Son's Name and First Photos of His Face

At long last, Kylie Jenner has announced her son's new name, and it's Aire.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Saturday and, for the first time, shared photos of her nearly-1-year-old son's face. The first photo shows a selfie as she holds her little one with his face in plain view. The caption simply read, "AIRE 🤍."

Khloe Kardashian gave a big thumbs up to the name and dropped the comment, "The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️."

The announcement comes exactly 10 months after Kylie took to social media to say her and Travis Scott's son would no longer be going by the name Wolf.

"FYI our son's name isn't wolf anymore," Kylie shared before adding that the couple didn't feel like the name was a good fit for the then-one-month-old. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on Feb. 2. They revealed his name nine days later, but it wouldn't be long before they decided to nix the name and take some time to come up with a name that's a better fit.

Back in September, Kylie went on The Late Show With James Corden and said she and Travis hadn't "officially, legally changed the name" while reiterating that Wolf wasn't going to be his name. And, when pressed to offer more details about the kiddos' new name, Kylie said, "We're not ready to share yet."

The revelation comes just days after a source told ET that the parents of two -- Kylie and Travis also share 4-year-old daughter, Stormi -- are "on a break" from their romance.

"The two have had an up and down relationship," the source said, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."

As for what led to the break, the source explained, "Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue."

"With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends," the source says. "The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent."