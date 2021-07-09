Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 in Heartwarming Video

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sharing their baby news with the world.

Weeks after reports surfaced that the 24-year-old makeup mogul was pregnant with her second child, she confirmed the news in a heartwarming Instagram video on Tuesday.

The video begins with a positive pregnancy test, as she shows Scott, who smiles and hugs her tightly.

"Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor," Kylie then asks daughter Stormi as they get into a car, with the little one replying, "Yes."

The sweet clip shows Kylie at her doctor's appointment, as well as Stormi giving Kris Jenner the news that their family is growing. Kris couldn't be happier to hear the news, as she tears up looking at the sonogram and saying, "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

There's also clips of Kylie's birthday party with her family and video of Stormi kissing her burgeoning belly.

Kylie's family shared their reactions to her pregnancy announcement on social media. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to re-post her sister's announcement along with her own sweet messages.

"OMGGGGG more babies!!!! More cousins!!!! Congrats @kyliejenner & @travisscott," she wrote on her Story.

Kim also shared her love for her sister in the comments, writing, "Crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️." Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww."

Sister Kendall Jenner also responded commenting, "I can’t handle it 😫🥰❤️," while proud mama Kris Jenner wrote, "Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! 🙏🙏🙏."

News of Kylie's pregnancy broke last month, with multiple sources confirming the news to ET that she was pregnant. A source told ET at the time that the makeup mogul "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

Shortly after, a second source told ET that the couple was "in a great place."

"Kylie and Travis have always wanted to give Stormi a sibling and having another child was always part of their plan," the source shared. "Kylie absolutely loves being a mom and is so excited to be a new mom again. Kylie and Travis are in a great place and really committed to being the best parents possible."

The source added, "Kylie is a super hands-on mom and is always laughing and smiling with Stormi. Travis loves spoiling Stormi. They both plan on doing the same with their new little one. The whole family is thrilled."

See more in the video below.