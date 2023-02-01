Kylie Jenner Celebrates 'Most Special Girl' Stormi Webster on Her 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'

Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi Webster's fifth birthday on Wednesday, commemorating the milestone with an Instagram tribute.

"i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a carousel of recent photos of Stormi, ending with a video of the two of them whispering "I love you" to one another.

"The most special girl. this little face," Kylie continued. "i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl."

Kylie posted photos of the day's celebration to her Instagram Story, including a ceiling and floor full of balloons, a unicorn gift basket, an opulent birthday cake and an inflatable slide topped with an inflatable head made to look like Stormi's.

Instagram

Kylie also reshared a post from a fan account that edited her own baby photo alongside Stormi's, highlighting the mother-daughter's similarities. She later added a tribute post from her mother, Kris Jenner.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!!" Kris wrote. "I can’t believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives. You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older. We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo"

Kris paired her caption with a carousel of photos of Stormi, including a few of the grandmother-granddaughter duo together.

Stormi is the eldest of two children that Kylie shares with Travis Barker. The couple also welcomed a son in February 2022. Last month, Kylie revealed the baby's name is Aire, pronounced "air."

Also in January, a source told ET that the two parents are "on a break" from their romance. "The two have had an up and down relationship," the source said, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."