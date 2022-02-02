Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Second Child Is a Baby Boy, Her Famous Family Reacts

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to a newborn son! A rep for the 24-year-old reality star confirms to ET that she "had a boy."

On Sunday, Kylie announced that she and Travis welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. “💙 2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Travis' 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, holding their son’s tiny hand.

Kylie’s famous siblings and friends celebrated the news in the comment section.

“💙💙💙💙,” Khloe Kardashian wrote. “Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Kourtney Kardashian also commented.

Additionally, Travis, 30, took to the comments to react to the news writing, “💙.”

Proud grandmother, Kris Jenner wrote, “Angel Pie.”

Kris, who is now the Lovey of 11, also took to her personal Instagram page to react to the news.

“My beautiful grandson!! God is so good 💙💙💙 #repost @kyliejenner 💙 2/2/22,” she wrote on Monday next to the image that Kylie shared.

So far, Travis and Kylie have yet to reveal their baby boy's name.

News broke that Kylie was pregnant again in August. At the time, a source told ET that the makeup mogul "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

Kylie later confirmed the news herself in September with a video documenting her journey.

Kylie and Travis’ relationship has been on and off for a few years. At the time of the reveal, the pair were "in a great place," according to a source.

In December, Kylie shared a reflective post, along with a photo of her baby bump. "As 2022 is approaching I've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤"