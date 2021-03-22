Kylie Jenner Addresses Backlash For Asking Fans to Donate to Makeup Artist Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner wants her followers to know that her actions are coming from a good place. After receiving backlash for promoting a GoFundMe for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda (to help pay his medical bills after he got into a serious accident), the makeup mogul took to Instagram to clear the air.

Jenner, 23, received criticism over the weekend when she shared on her Instagram Story, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me." Though she donated $5,000 of her own money, the reality star received criticism online from some followers who noted that she easily could have paid for all of Rauda's medical bills. The GoFundMe currently has a goal of $120,000.

Kylie addressed all the criticism via her Instagram Story on Monday. She noted that, while she did work with him a few years ago, Rauda is not her current makeup artist and she doesn't have a personal relationship with him anymore. She learned about his accident from her current makeup artist, Ariel.

"After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k," Jenner wrote. "They had already raised 6k so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone else also felt compelled to share or donate. I don't know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam."

"Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful wherever I can be," she continued. "Let's all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help."

According to Rauda's GoFundMe page, which was set up by his family, the makeup artist underwent major surgery on March 14. They have currently raised $99,628.

"He has a long road to recovery ahead of him," the page reads. "I know he is loved by many. Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and what's to come."

Plenty of social media users expressed their opinions over Jenner's actions over the weekend. "It's not even about the fact that she won't pay for the surgery herself," one person argued. "Every single last one of Kylie Jenner's sisters is a millionaire. Her parents are millionaires. Her friends are millionaires. But she asked the MIDDLE CLASS for money. This family……"

Another wrote, "Weird seeing some people defending billionaire Kylie Jenner, who makes $450,000 a day, creating a Go Fund Me asking her fans for $60,000 to help her pay for emergency surgery for her makeup artist when she can literally pay that for him in less than 10 seconds flat."



"That Kylie Jenner situation is so funny because yes it’s absolutely her money and she is 100% entitled to spend it how she likes, but if I was as rich as her and my friend was going through something like that I wouldn't think twice LOL," yet another person commented. "Everyone’s different."