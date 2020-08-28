'KUWTK': Kris Jenner Tears Up Over Not Being Able to See Her Family Members in Quarantine

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is trying to adapt to life in quarantine in a new sneak peek for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The famous family is having to alter their traditional plans in the teaser, which was filmed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're at another week of quarantine. It's going to be a while until we get together for a big family dinner again so I decided to have the whole family come together and video call," momager Kris Jenner says in the clip. "I think it'll be really fun."

The mother of six is struggling with the notion of being separated from her large family while in quarantine.

"I don't know about you guys but I have good days and bad days but it's about just not being able to see you guys. I get really sad," she tells Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, and Kendall Jenner.

"I feel like I've been in here for year," Khloe tells her family, referencing her bedroom.

"You haven't left your bedroom, so it's for sure weird for you," Scott quips.

It seems that Khloe is isolating in her bedroom due to the mystery illness alluded to in previous trailers for the show's return.

"It's like, how long is this going to go on for and what's going to happen?" Khloe says.

"I think it's gonna go on a lot longer than we think," Scott replies.

One of the biggest challenges is the fact that Kris can't see her own mom, M.J., due to the lockdown.

"The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down and we just drive around to some familiar spots. I literally went home and just..." Kris says before tearing up. "It was good. I just miss her. I feel so bad because she's lonely and she's been in that apartment for, I don't know, two months because of her fracture."

Later in an aside interview, Kris says, "The longer this goes, I'm feeling a sense of loss because I can't be with her."

KUWTK returns for season 18 on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on E!