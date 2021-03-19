'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts on Co-Parenting Ahead of Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's high-profile split will be a focal point of the 20th and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and on Thursday's premiere, Kim shared her thoughts on co-parenting, and how she would hope to handle the situation in her own life.

The discussion came about when Kim, sister Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were talking about tensions between Scott Disick and his then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The pair was struggling over Sofia's concerns about not being a priority in Scott's life, due to his close co-parenting relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"If I was in Sofia's shoes, I would be like, 'This is absolutely not normal and I can't take it,'" Kim admitted. "I wouldn't want to be with someone that was, like, vacationing with their ex, just them...But then I think, what would I want, if that was my situation?"

"So what would you want, if you were in Kourtney's shoes?" Corey asked.

"I still think that there should be a bit more structure," Kim admitted. "I love how open they are...but it's like, as if they're together, except no sexual anything."

At the end of the premiere, in a preview of the drama to come over the rest of the season, the family is seen worrying about Kim as she starts to deal with her impending split from Kanye.

"I know she doesn't want to talk about it on camera, but I just feel like she's struggling a bit," Kris worries. "I don't know how she's dealing with the stress of it all."

"She can't possibly navigate it on her own," Kourtney agrees.

Kim officially filed for a divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, after six years of marriage. A source told ET that they are asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- and are committed to co-parenting together.

A second source told ET that their children remain the number one priority for the former couple.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process, the source said. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

