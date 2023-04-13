Kristin Cavallari Reunites With 'Laguna Beach' Cast for Most Nostalgic High School-Themed Photo Shoot Ever

Gnarly! Kristin Cavallari went back, back to the beginning in a new nostalgic photo shoot for her jewelry brand, Uncommon James.

The 36-year-old reality star reunited with her Laguna Beach co-stars and childhood pals, Stephen Colletti, Jason Wahler, Talan Torriero, Alex Murrel, Alex Hooser, and Jessica Smith, for the high-school themed shoot to promote the new collection, Back to Laguna.

In the clips, we see exes and Back to the Beach podcast co-hosts Kristin and Stephen catch one another's eye in the library as the pals pass notes in class, skateboard in the hallways, and walk through the bleachers.

The Uncommon James account posted the clip to Instagram with the caption, "We’ve been keeping a secret and it’s time we come clean…"

A source tells ET, “The cast had the best time on set and loved reminiscing about their time on Laguna Beach together. They really picked up like no time had passed.”

The source adds, “Kristin is so excited about this new collection and the nostalgia of the 2000’s era it embodies. Fans of Laguna Beach are going to have a lot of fun with this collection.”

Kristin got her start as a high school senior on the MTV reality series. She went on to appear on the spin-off series, The Hills, and later had her own reality series, Very Cavallari.

Over the past year, she has been rewatching and recapping Laguna Beach episodes with Stephen for their Back to the Beach podcast. Almost all of the co-stars featured in the new ad have appeared as guests on the podcast, with the others slated to be guests in future episodes.

In November 2021, Kristin credited her time on Laguna with her future as a business owner.

"Uncommon James probably wouldn't exist if it wasn't for my built-in audience from the TV shows I've done. So truly because of the fans, the customers, whatever you want to call them, that's why we're able to do it," she told ET. "That's why, again, I'm so thankful to have this built-in audience. These people have been with me since I was 17 years old. There's a loyalty there, which is really incredible."