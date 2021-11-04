Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Says Life 'Is Sweeter' With Her in Birthday Post

Kristen Stewart is feeling the birthday love.

The actress celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday and got a special birthday note from her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. The screenwriter posted a black-and-white photo of the Charlies' Angels star sitting at a picnic table while petting a cute pup.

"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off," Meyer captioned the birthday post.

Stewart and Meyer were first romantically linked in August 2019. They met on the set of a movie about six years before they started dating.

In November 2019, Stewart opened up about her relationship with Meyer while on The Howard Stern Show on the SiriusXM channel Howard 100.

"The day that I met her, all bets were off,” she said, referring to the pair reconnecting after several years. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her for six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

Stewart also said she had thoughts about proposing and a whole plan worked out in her head, hinting that it would honor her and Meyer’s love for Los Angeles.



“I can’t f**king wait!” she said about popping the question. “I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I have a couple of plans that I think are just the coolest things to do, [but] I’m really impulsive so I don’t know when it’s going to be."

Stewart, meanwhile, has been giving fans glimpses at her Princess Diana transformation. Over the last couple of months, the actress has been photographed on the Norfolk, England, set of Spencer.

The film, expected to be released in fall 2021, follows a tumultuous weekend in the life of the Princess of Wales, as she faces the end of her marriage to Prince Charles while spending Christmas at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate in December 1991.

Stewart also opened up about taking on the role of Princess Diana while speaking to ET back in November.

"It's a really meditative project," Stewart said. "There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black-and-white thing, and it's a very slippery, really emotionally packed story for a lot of people."

