Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Make the Yuletide Gay in 'Happiest Season' Trailer

We're so used to giving and now we get to receive (dot gif): The first trailer for Hulu's Happiest Season is here, previewing the queer Christmas rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

Stewart plays Abby, whose plans to propose to Harper (Davis) at her family's annual Christmas dinner are complicated when she learns Harper isn't out to her nearest and dearest. At some point, someone is all but guaranteed to shout, "Well, Merry freaking Christmas" while storming out of a room.

Happiest Season premieres Nov. 25 on Hulu. In the meantime, the movie's soundtrack is out now, featuring festive new tunes and classic Christmas covers by the likes of Tegan and Sara, SIA, Bebe Rexha and more.

I’ve spent many Christmases with @teganandsara so it’s very special to have them be part of @HappiestSeason. I love this song. Take a listen!🎄❤️🎄 https://t.co/vTGPSFgNvT — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) November 9, 2020