Kristen Bell Says Her and Dax Shepard's Daughters Sleep in the Same Room as Them

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren't afraid to get candid about their home life. In a new episode of Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the pair opened up about their sleeping situation with daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, and a recent gross-out mishap that took place in their shared bedroom.

"You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom," Bell, 41, began her story, noting that as a family they watch How It's Made to go to bed.

Bell went on to note that a few nights prior she had started to "smell a really raunchy smell."

"I go, 'OK, my family has gas, big D,'" Bell recalled. "I wake up in the morning and I go, 'Wow, nobody's gas has dissipated, but it also smells like it's burning.'"

When the smell lingered, Bell said she washed the sheets and opened the room's French doors.

"Now, Delta, the little one, she is smell sensitive," Bell shared of her youngest. "So she goes, 'You know what, I do smell it.' Lincoln and Dax can't be bothered, so Delta and I are, well, being gaslit."

Shepard noted that he had his daughters check the room for stray dog droppings from the family's many pets, but none were found.

But it was actually the couple's mattress that was the source of the problem.

"I lean down and smell the mattress, Dax's corner, his feet corner of the mattress, and I almost hit the deck," Bell said. "I almost passed out it was so strong."

The pair finally realized that their OOLER mattress pad, that needs to be filled with water, had, in fact, been accidentally filled by Shepard with an old protein shake.

This isn't the first time Bell and Shepard have shared some unconventional details about their home life with their kids. Over the summer, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spoke on Armchair Expert about not bathing their own kids until "you can see the dirt on them."

Bell agreed with the celeb couple, later sharing on The View, "Sometimes five, six days go along. I mean, they don't smell... I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

Bell later told ET's Nischelle Turner of the stir the comments caused, "I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not," she said. "Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case."