Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cover 'Jingle Bells' Ahead of Christmas

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sure know how to make spirits bright ahead of Christmas, thanks to their own little version of "Jingle Bells!!!"

The trio dropped the track on Friday with Jenner belting out her version of James Lord Pierpont's Christmas classic. Kourtney jingled the bells and the former Blink 182 drummer played, of course, the drums. The 1 minute, 30 second track was produced by Barker and released by Kravis Records. Jenner's listed as the composer, lyricist, writer and original author.

Kourtney took to her Instagram Story and shared a link where fans can stream the track. She captioned the post, "A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @krisjenner me on the jingle bells, and @travis barker on the drums of course."

Jenner also shared the track on Instagram and captioned the post, "A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardashian for your mesmerizing jingle bells!!"

Khloe Kardashian chimed in on her Instagram Story saying, "God I love you @krisjenner @kourtneykardash @travisbarker for making this happen." Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot of the track's album cover, which features a throwback photo of the momager wearing a red dress and posing in front of a red-brick chimney and a couple of stockings.

Fans were quick to react to the cheery track, as Kourtney re-posted several Instagram Stories which included one fan saying, "On repeat for the next 47 hours."

As true fans of the Kardashians know, it's not the first time Jenner's moonlighted as a bonafide singer. Back in 1985, Jenner dropped "I Like My Friends" to the tune of Randy Newman's "I Love L.A."

The Christmas track comes on the heels of a TMZ report that the Kardashian Christmas Eve party is being toned down due to rising COVID-19 cases.