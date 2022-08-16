Kris Jenner Celebrates 'Amazing Mommy' Jennifer Lawrence's 32nd Birthday

Kris Jenner did not forget Jennifer Lawrence's special day. The Oscar winner celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday -- and the day did not go without a social media shout-out from the Kardashian matriarch herself.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful girl #JenniferLawrence!!!!” the famous momager wrote on her Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. “Amazing mommy, wife and girlfriend!! I love you soooo much!!!!!!” This marks her first birthday since welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Back in May, Ellen DeGeneres congratulated Lawrence, who is a neighbor, on her little one, telling the actress, "By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him, and it's really cute."

As for her friendship with Jenner, this is not the first time she's given Lawrence a notable tribute on her birthday. In 2020, she dubbed the star her "favorite daughter today" for her 30th birthday.

Of course, as fans knows, their friendship has been years in the making -- and has been the source of hilarious social media posts ever since. For Christmas in 2017, Lawrence gifted the mom of six a Porsche for the holiday -- a toy Porsche, that is.

"My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint," Jenner wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited."