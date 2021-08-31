Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Calls Out Scott Disick for Alleged DMs Insulting Her

Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Younes Bendjima, is calling out her other ex, Scott Disick, for some alleged direct messages he claims he received from the father of three. The 28-year-old model, who dated Kourtney on and off for years prior to her current relationship with Travis Barker, took to his Instagram Stories late Monday night to share a screenshot of his DMs he claims are from Scott.

In the alleged post from Scott, there's a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis and kissing him during their current Italian vacation. The message reads, "Yo is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy."

Younes replied to the DM, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: I ain't your bro."

Younes added a note to the screenshot, writing, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

He added another slide, writing, "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Scott, as well as several other members of Kourtney's family, expressed some dislike for Younes during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special back in June.

When asked about his response to Kourtney dating other guys, Scott jokingly said at the time, "I just want to kill them."

Referencing Younes, he added, "Well, the last guy, let's all be honest here." Khloe Kardashian confirmed Scott's assessment, saying, "Nobody was happy with the last guy."

Kourtney added, "Scott and everyone else didn't like him."

During that same special, Scott gave Kourtney his blessing to be happy in her new relationship with Travis.