Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Herself Nearly Vomiting on Las Vegas Wedding Night With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding ceremony by sharing some never-before-seen photos and never-before-told stories.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram to reflect on her special day. And while it was full of romance, their night in Vegas also led to her losing a beloved jacket and nearly vomiting.

"One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the GRAMMYs and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together," she captioned the photos. "And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂."

In the pics, Kourtney and Travis are seen in matching all-black looks as they stand before an Elvis Presley impersonator during their wedding ceremony. There are also several photos of the mother of three nearly puking in the car as Travis comforts her. And keeping true to form, there are a few images of the happy couple kissing and showing some PDA.

Kourtney added in her caption that she's still on the lookout for one item of clothing from that evening. "Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night," she wrote. "Also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it 🕵🏻‍♀️."

Travis and Kourtney's Vegas nuptials weren't legally binding, and a source told ET at the time that it "was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding." The pair made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. Then in May 2022, the two jetted off to Italy for a formal wedding ceremony at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Fans will get a more in-depth look at Kourtney and Travis' wedding celebrations when Hulu streams their special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, on April 13.

"This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world," Kourtney says in a trailer for the project, unveiled on Tuesday.

"Can you believe we got married three times?" she asks Travis, to which the 47-year-old rocker responds, "It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one."

Travis continues, "Vegas was like our wild, rock-star wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional as anyone else's wedding could have been..."

Kourtney chimes in, "And then Italy was just really romantic and classic."