Kourtney Kardashian Replies to Commenter Who Claims She's Had Lots of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has had it with the public's obsessive fascination over the way her body does or doesn't look, and once again she's fighting back.

The reality TV star defended herself on Instagram when she took a commenter to task after the person suggested she not only has undergone numerous plastic surgery procedures in the past but was strategic about it. One commenter kicked things off, saying, "Only one who really didn't change was Kourt" in response to a throwback picture showing the Kardashian sisters in bathing suits.

Then came the backhanded "compliment" -- "kourtney got plenty of surgery! she just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of [changing] them. botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start.”

Kardashian, 42, responded (via Comments By Celebs) and shut down the troll with just a couple of sentences, saying, "no better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks and you were just getting started.”

It's not the first time Kardashian has responded to a fan's uncalled for opinion. Just last week, the mother of three fired back after someone suggested she looked pregnant in a photo of her emerging from a swimming pool.

The commenter wrote, "Not to be that girl but... is that a pregnant belly," to which Kardashian replied, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

Back in August, Kardashian posted photos of herself in a bra top and skirt. She captioned it, "Say hi to my closet." But, again, someone asked if she was pregnant despite looking fit as ever. The comment read, "Is there a baby in there?" Someone else asked, "Preggo?"