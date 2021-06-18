Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out with Travis Barker in PDA Pics

Kourtney Kardashian isn't shy about showing some PDA with Travis Barker. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share new steamy make out pics with her 45-year-old musician beau.

In the photos, Travis holds Kourtney, who's wearing cutoff jean shorts and a white tank, as they share a passionate kiss in a recording studio.

"🥺🖤❤️‍🔥," Kourtney captioned the pics, before Travis commented, "My baby❤️‍🔥"

Travis' 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, took to the comment section, too, writing, "My favorite couple ❤️"

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis, who were first romantically linked in January, are "just living in the moment and enjoying each day."

"Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it's just the two of them, with friends or with their families," the source said. "They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy... Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."

In addition to Alabama, Travis is dad to son Landon, 17, with his ex, Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with her ex, Scott Disick.

"[Kourtney and Travis] feel like their biggest accomplishment thus far is how seamlessly they've integrated their families together," the source said. "That's always been very much a focus for both of them and they feel proud that everyone can be supportive of their happiness."

"Their kids have all gotten a lot closer and both sets of kids think Travis and Kourtney are awesome," the source added. "Kourtney gets along great with Travis' kids and the same goes for Travis with Kourtney's kids. They have all known each other for a very long time and the rest of Kourtney's family loves Travis too. They adore how he treats Kourtney and how he always puts her and their families first."