Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting First Child Together

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have a baby on the way! The Game of Thrones actress revealed that she is pregnant with their first child, as well as showed off her burgeoning baby bump for the latest issue of Make Magazine.

Leslie, 33, looks radiant as she poses for the U.K. magazine, wearing a body-hugging Stella McCartney gown. This will be her and Harington's first child together. The two met on the Game of Thrones set when she played Jon Snow's love interest Ygritte.

The expectant mother shares that she and her husband are spending time in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which she calls, "The house that Jon Snow built."

“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams," she describes her home. "What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful.”

She also reflects on her time of GoT, sharing, "It was an incredible experience, and for me – as an actor – it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers."

While Leslie and Harington's romance began in 2012, after a brief split and reconciliation, they confirmed their relationship in April 2016.

Harington spoke about the start of their romance in a 2016 interview with Vogue and revealed that he fell in love with Leslie when they were filming in Iceland.

"The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season," he said when asked about his best memory of the show. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love…”

They got engaged in September 2017 and tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding at the actress' family's castle, Wardhill, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on June 23, 2018.

