'Kissing Booth 3' Sneak Peek Shows Sweet Moment Between Joey King and Jacob Elordi

Fans are getting a small taste of what they can expect when The Kissing Booth 3 premieres later this year. Though Netflix has yet to share a release date or trailer for the third and final film in the franchise, it did provide a sneak peek while sharing its 2021 movie lineup.

Netflix confirmed a third and final Kissing Booth movie last summer, shortly after the release of the second film in the franchise. The first flick premiered back in 2018.

In a trailer for all of its 2021 movies, fans see Elle (Joey King) offering a hug to her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney), and has some fun in the sun with her boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elordi). In the sweet moment between the couple, they appear to be spending the day at a water park as a shirtless Noah playfully lifts a bikini-clad Elle in the air.

The Kissing Booth 3 takes place the summer before Elle heads to college. It'll follow Elle as she grapples with the decision of if she should follow Noah to Harvard or Lee to Berkley.

An earlier teaser for the third flick showed Elle secretly agonizing over her college decision while trying to have fun with Noah at the pool. In the clip, Elle ends up momentarily putting her worries aside to sneak off for a romantic rendezvous with her beau.

The onscreen love interests previously dated in real life, but called it quits before shooting the sequel. In a July interview with ET, King admitted that dating in the public eye can be "brutal."

"In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing," King said at the time. "I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand."

"For me, I've publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it's all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable," she continued. "And it can be brutal, but you know, happy endings do come to those who are patient."

The Kissing Booth 3 will debut on Netflix this year.