Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute

Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71.

Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing Alley’s sweet gesture upon their meeting.

"Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread. ‘Steve, I know all about you and your love of rye bread., eat some tuna," he captioned the picture. "We were rehearsing ‘It Takes Two’, and every day she amazed me with her generosity of the tangible and with her soulfulness. The world is a bit empty without Kirstie."

It Takes Two was released in 1995. The film also starred Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who play a set of girls -- who look exactly alike -- that switch places in order to get Alley’s character to fall in love with Guttenberg’s character.

Since her death, Alley has been remembered by a slew of famous friends and co-stars. John Travolta, who starred alongside Alley in Look Who’s Talking, took to his respective Instagram to remember his late friend.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," he wrote. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

The Cheers star was also remembered by her co-stars of the hit NBC sitcom, Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer and Rea Perlman, in statements to ET.

Alley's ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, also posted a photo and a heartfelt message for the late actress. The two were married from 1983 to 1997 and are parents to 28-year-old Lillie and 30-year-old True.

"Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," Stevenson wrote. "You will be missed. With love, Parker."

Alley’s death was announced by her children via social media.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world … We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the statement read.



“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the statement added. "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker.”