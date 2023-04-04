King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort's Coronation Invitation Revealed: Look!

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort's coronation guests are in for a special invitation. On Tuesday, the official invitation for the May 6 ceremony -- which will go out to 2,000 people -- was revealed.

True to form, and tradition, the invitation, designed by Andrew Jamieson, has symbols of Charles and Camilla's new roles in the monarchy.

Jamieson is a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator, who is also a Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild, which Charles is an honorary member of.

The top of the invitation reads: The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla By Command of the King The Earl Marshall is Directed to Invite." The middle portion of the invitation is left blank, where the guest's name will be.

Below are the details of the ceremony, which reads: "To Be Present at The Abbey Church of Westminster of the 6th Day of May 2023.

The official invitation was originally hand-painted with watercolor, and the design -- featuring the Coronation Emblem -- will be reproduced and reprinted on recycled card with gold foil detailing.

Royal Communications

Charles and Camilla's invitation includes artwork that adds a personal touch and nod to their roles as king and queen consort.

According to the release, "Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign. The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom."

"The British wildflower meadow bordering the invitation features lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses, bluebells, and a sprig of rosemary for remembrance, together with wildlife including a bee, a butterfly, a ladybird, a wren and a robin. Flowers appear in groupings of three, signifying The King becoming the third monarch of his name."

It continues about the design, "A lion, a unicorn and a boar – taken from the coats of arms of Their Majesties -- can be seen amongst the flowers. Her Majesty’s arms are now enclosed by the Garter, following her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer."

As if the invitation weren't enough, Charles and Camilla released a new official photograph to commemorate the special occasion. In the picture, the king and queen consort smile as they lock arms and stand next to each other in coordinating blue outfits.

Hugo Burnand

The picture, taken by Hugo Burnand, was captured in March inside of the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

Details surrounding the coronation have been scarce. However, the role of one of Charles' grandchildren has been revealed. On Tuesday, it was announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton's 9-year son, Prince George, will be one of the eight Pages of Honour, chosen to attend the service.

George will serve as one of his grandfather's pages, alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

Camilla will also keep it in the family as her grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, will serve next to her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

So far, none of Charles' other grandchildren, including George's siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, have been announced to have roles in the ceremony.

On Tuesday, a source close to the royal family told ET that while Charles may "very well" want Harry and Meghan to attend, the royal family is worried about their attendance taking away from his big day.

"The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend," the source said. "No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles."

The source added, "The fear is -- if they do come -- more private matters could be made public, so efforts are being made to prevent that."