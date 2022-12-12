King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort Release Official Christmas Card

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are kicking off the holiday season. On Sunday, the monarchs released their official holiday card.

"🎄✉️ We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort," the caption read across their social media platforms.

Instead of a full image of the picture, the royal couple shared the exact holiday card. On one side is a message that reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

On the other side is a shot of the couple, which was taken at the Braemar Games in September.

This year’s card is the first for Charles as king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. Charles’ holiday card comes after he marked a milestone last month with the release of his first birthday card as king.

It has been a tradition for the royal family to release a holiday card every year. Prince William and Kate Middleton have yet to release theirs, which typically features their three children -- George, Charlotte and Louis.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate are already set to kick off the holiday season together. The four senior royals will attend the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. His Majesty will be joined by other members of the royal family as well.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Charles will honor his mother’s holiday traditions this year in her absence.

"Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family," Nicholl told ET. "They do traditionally come together and that has always been at Sandringham and my understanding is that King Charles III is going to follow his mother's tradition and host a family Christmas at Sandringham this year."

The king has also extended an invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, Nicholl said, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may choose to spend the holiday in California.