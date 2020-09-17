Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Responds to Criticism After Posing on Kroy Biermann's Lap

Brielle Biermann is not tolerating rude commenters. The 23-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak recently posted a photo of herself sitting on her stepdad, Kroy Biermann's, lap at his birthday celebration. In a second shot, Brielle and the 35-year-old former NFL star posed with Kim.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know. I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self!" Brielle captioned the photos. "I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday 🖤 love love you dad!"

When someone asked in the comments, "Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?" Brielle replied, "Honestly because I had no where else to sit. We were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa. It was comedy."

Another person wrote, "Tell me they haven't hooked up," to which Brielle replied, "You hook up with your dad?"

In addition to replying to the haters, Brielle also shared her love for Kroy, who adopted her and her younger sister, Ariana, after marrying Kim in 2011. Kroy and Kim also share sons Kash, 8, KJ, 9, and Kane, 6, and daughter Kaia, 6.

"HE IS THE BEST EVER," Brielle wrote in response to one fan. "He's the best dad," she added.