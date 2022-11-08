Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox at CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian was surrounded by a slew of familiar faces at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The 42-year-old reality star was honored at the event with the inaugural Innovator Award for her work with her shapewear company, SKIMS.

The mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black PVC Dolce & Gabbana gown with a see-through panel that showed off her legs, which were elevated in clear heeled boots.

Kim slicked back her long blonde tresses, showing off her darker roots.

She was joined on the red carpet by her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, who also impressed in a copper LaQuan Smith gown with a cutout across her midriff, showing of her abs.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The event was certainly a family affair as Kim's sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were also in attendance, in addition to her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kris recently opened up to ET about her daughters' recreations of her iconic looks in honor of her 67th birthday this month.

"They raided my closet and I didn't even notice!" Kris told ET, jokingly adding that there's "apparently not" anything that's off limits in her closet to her kids.

"They did a great job," she praised of her girls, though she wouldn't confirm which woman rose above the rest. "Don't ask me who my favorite is! No, no, no."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kim was presented with the Innovator Award by pal Martha Stewart, whom she posed with on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stewart, 81, spoke to ET at the event where she joked about the internet's calls to have her date Pete Davidson after his split from Kim.

"Well, one day, you'll know when we have our date," Stewart, who appeared on a recent episode of The Kardashians, teased. And while she was mum on whether Davidson had reached out to her following the internet's call for the comedian to date the lifestyle guru, Stewart did share that the pair will let fans know if there are any developments in that department.

Apart from her famous family, Kim likely recognized a few other names on the guest list. Julia Fox, who famously dated Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, earlier this year was in attendance at the event and stayed true to her reputation for daring fashion. The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star wore a black bra top and matching underwear underneath a black cutout gown that showed off her entire torso. She also sported gray hair at the roots, telling The Cut it was her "love letter to aging."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Fox and West had a very public romance in January and February of this year. In September, she opened up to ES magazine about the "red flags" that led to their split.

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," Fox explained. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that."