Kim Kardashian Wakes Her Kids Up in an Extravagant Way in December

Kim Kardashian wants her four kids to wake up on a good note. Over the weekend, the 41-year-old makeup mogul gave fans a look into her family's morning routine on her Instagram Stories.

Kim posted a video of GRAMMY-winning producer and writer Philip Cornish, playing the piano in her living room next to a Christmas tree covered in white lights.

"Good morning! Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids," Kim captioned the clip.

#KimKardashian wakes the family up to Christmas music played by a professional Pianist 😩💰 pic.twitter.com/tJaQrTi6I4 — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 12, 2021

The luxurious alarm clock likely comes courtesy of Kim's ex, Kanye West, who has worked with Cornish in the past.

Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. Kim initially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February. Last week, she also filed documents to be declared legally single and to drop the name "West" from her last name.

As Kim moves on with comedian Pete Davidson, Kanye has been vocal about his desire to romantically reconcile with his wife of six years.

While performing "Runaway" during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake last week, he updated the lyrics, singing, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly."

He also spoke about his desire to stay with his wife during a November interview.

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together," he said while on Drink Champs. "But if you look at the media, that's not what they're promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife's ear."

In addition to the decadent wake-up call, Kim also gifted her four kids with a private movie screening for the animated film, Sing 2, over the weekend. There were large balloon displays, a stage set up for karaoke, and more.

For more from the family, watch the clip below.