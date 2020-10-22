Kim Kardashian Thanks the US Library of Congress for the 'Best Birthday Present'

Kim Kardashian West is thanking the U.S. Library of Congress for giving her the "best birthday present." The reality star, who turned 40 on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share her excitement over the news that the library will now recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The terminology of the catalog entry previously referred to as the "Armenian Massacre, 1915-1923" was amended to read "Armenian Genocide, 1915-1923." The change comes after both the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation recognizing the facts of the Armenian Genocide in 2019.

"The best birthday present!! Today, the United States Library of Congress announced it will now use the subject heading…Armenian Genocide," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "This landmark news was announced nearly one year after recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. Congress and in the setting of the recent devastating attacks on Armenians in Artsakh."

"Thank you to all the individuals at the Library of Congress, members of Congress, @ANCA_DC & @UCLA library for working tirelessly on the efforts to continue to advocate for Armenians," continued the star, who is Armenian on her father's side. "Together, we continue to pray during this difficult time for the many men, women, and children who have been impacted by the war. We are one global Armenian nation."

Kardashian, who recently donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund amid the ongoing conflict in the country, celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday with family and friends.

According to ET's source, Kardashian flew those closest to her to an island, and "is looking forward to celebrating with the ones who mean the most to her."

"Kim is in a really good place and can’t wait to celebrate," the source added.

See more on Kardashian in the video below.