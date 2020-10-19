Kim Kardashian Talks OJ Simpson and More on David Letterman's 'My Next Guest': 8 Things We Learned

Kim Kardashian West has always been an open book when it comes to her life. But the 39-year-old reality star still managed to share some new tidbits on her fascinating journey during her interview on the new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

From the O.J. Simpson trial to her Paris robbery, the mother of four left no stone unturned in her life story when speaking with the legendary late-night host in a previously taped interview. Kim's sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, momager, Kris Jenner, and husband, Kanye West, were all in the audience for the interview and the cameras regularly cut to them for their candid reactions.

Here are eight new facts we learned from the KKW Beauty founder:

1. The O.J. Simpson trial tore her family apart and put Kim and Kourtney in an awkward position.

VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

Kim explains that Simpson was always "Uncle O.J." to her and her sisters, noting just how close their families were.

"The week before that happened, we were all in Mexico together on a family trip -- the Simpsons and us," she says, sharing a group shot of the two families in Mexico. "And then this happening was kind of unimaginable, but then having your dad take one side and your mom take the complete opposite side."

Kris had been best friends with O.J.'s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and took a firm stance against the former athlete.

"I remember answering the phone, it was dinner time and we were all sitting down and I answered the phone and it was a call from jail. And it was O.J. and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her and I just remember them getting into it," Kim recalls. "My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings. She believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her. And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there... we didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids because we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings."

The tension grew as the trial continued, causing the late Robert Kardashian, who served as a defense attorney for O.J., to put his two oldest daughters in an awkward position.

"My dad took us to court one day with him and he took us out of school and didn't tell my mom," Kim says. "I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole's parents and Kourtney and I were sitting right behind O.J. and we look over at my mom and she's giving us this death stare like, 'What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?' And Kourtney and I were like, 'Just look straight, do not look at Mom.' It kind of tore our family apart, I'd say for the whole time of the trial."

2. Kim was once mistaken for her father's mistress.

After O.J. was deemed not guilty in the court, Kim's father told them to come over to the house where the entire legal team was celebrating. A then-14-year-old Kim and her older sister, Kourtney, illegally drove over and were photographed entering their father's home.

"I pulled up to the gate on my way home and there was all these cameras outside and that night on Hard Copy it said, 'Robert Kardashian's Mistress Pulling Up to His House!' And I was like, 'Oh my god!'" Kim remembers, laughing. "I couldn't believe it that they were making this stuff up and that was my first real lesson with the media."

3. Kim is in good company when it comes to her non-traditional law program.

Though Kim is not taking the traditional route to becoming a lawyer, she wants to assure people that her at-home program through the California State Bar is still just as challenging.

"Abraham Lincoln did it this way, famously, so it's legit," she shares.

4. Kanye helps North with her school dance competitions.

Seems like an unfair advantage! When talking about the couple's oldest daughter, North, 7, Kim revealed the little girl has had some help from her famous dad at school.

"We just took our daughter to a school dance and there's a dance competition and how will she feel if she wins? How will she feel if she doesn't win? It consumes you, so much," Kim says, discussing being a mom. "Her and Kanye have won, I think, the last two years in a row."

5. Caitlyn Jenner asked Kim to keep her secret.

Before Caitlyn Jenner fully transitioned, she was Kim's Olympian stepfather, Bruce Jenner. Kim recalls walking in on Bruce dressed fully as a woman when she was 26 and running over to Kourtney's house.

"Bruce called my phone and said, 'Whenever you're ready, I'd love to sit you down and talk to you, but in the meantime, don't tell a soul. Your mom has no idea and she will kill me,'" Kim says as the camera cuts to Kris. "It was just a little bit confusing because we all wanted to be there in support of but then also wanting to support our mom who this is news to. Married to someone for 22 years. Her heart is broken and they have children. It's just a lot when you find out along with the whole world."

6. Kendall and Kylie Jenner don't know who David Letterman is.

While Kim was talking about growing in the industry before social media was a big thing, she says, "I love that I had the experience of the days that I'd have to do [Jay] Leno and Letterman."

When Letterman takes offense to the word "have," Kim adds, "Not have to do, it was an honor to do. But if you wanted to talk about a product and get it out, you would have to do interviews."

She goes on to share that her youngest sisters don't have that same experience, saying, "I hope, hope, hope you don't take offense to this, but I was telling Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner], I was like, 'Oh I'm going to go do Letterman,' and they were like, 'Who? What?' They literally only do social media stuff. That to me was so fascinating."

7. Kim went over a potential robbery scenario the day of her Paris robbery.

In October 2016, Kim was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in Paris. She was held at gunpoint and terrified for her life. But there was one conversation she had earlier in the day that was a shocking coincidence.

"Me and my girlfriends, we had lunch that day and said, 'If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would you just give them the stuff?' Why we had this conversation, it was so wild," Kim shares. "And I said I would say, take everything, just take everything. Nothing is important. And then that night [I was robbed]."

8. Kim thinks Kanye makes more money than her.

Netflix

When Letterman jokingly asks of the A-list couple, "Who's making more money?" Kim replies, "Him, probably."

"How close are we?" Letterman asks as Kanye laughs in the audience.

"We're exactly even. We're both really blessed and do extremely well and I've really grateful," Kim says.

Earlier this year, the Kardashians announced they would be ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians after season 20 in 2021. Watch the clip below for more on the decision.