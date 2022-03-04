Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Hi Ms. Kim Kardashian!

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.

An eyewitness tells ET that Kardashian "was so excited to be at the opening" of the social club and loved the space. "Kim noted that she remembered she was the first person to visit the Revolve Social Club in 2016 and how being at their new spot is a full circle moment for her," the eyewitness said, adding that Kardashian even remembered exactly what she wore. "[Kim said,] 'I may not always remember the event, but I never forget an outfit.'"

It's been quite the whirlwind week for Kardashian, who jetted off to Milan in the final days of February for fashion week. She donned multiple looks for the quick trip, including an olive green ensemble for Prada's fall 2022 womenswear show.

And if you've been keeping up with her on Instagram, it's no secret by now that she has since officially dropped West from her last name and goes by Kim Kardashian on her profile -- a reflection of her maiden name being restored during her and Kanye "Ye" West's recent hearing. While appearing via video on Wednesday, Kardashian was asked by Judge Steve Cochran whether time and counseling would save the marriage. "No," she answered. While both stars were restored to the status of unmarried people, their divorce case is not yet officially over. Instead, their marital status is single as they continue working toward settling their divorce.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Revolve

Meanwhile, both stars have since started seeing other people. The SKIMS mogul has been dating Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidsonfor months now, spurring public outcries and even a controversial music video from West centered on the comedian.

A source recently ET that Kardashian is "hoping now that her divorce will be finalized so that Kanye will move on from publicly mentioning her or Pete."

"Kim is upset because Pete has been nothing but kind and continues to be brought into Kanye’s drama, and he doesn’t deserve it," the source said. "The couple is very happy and hopefully over time Kanye will come to terms that Kim being happy is all that matters."

As for West, he recently said in a statement to ET, "I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."