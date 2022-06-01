Kim Kardashian Shares Pics From 'Painful Yet Worth It' Skin-Tightening Procedure

Kim Kardashian gave her millions of followers a candid look at her latest procedure. On Wednesday, The Kardashians star shared a picture of her stomach after getting the Morpheus8 Body, microneedling + RF treatment, which was used to tighten her abdomen.

“This is a game changer!!!,” Kim, 41, wrote over the image of her red stomach. “I DID MORPHEOUS LASER TO TIGHTEN MY STOMACH @DRGHAVANI'S SPA @GPSAESTHETICS I THINK THIS IS MY FAVORITE LASER BUT IT'S PAINFUL LOL BUT WORTH IT!!!”

InMode Morpheus8 is a microneedling + radio frequency minimally-invasive treatment that contours and remodels the face and body for a smoother and tighter appearance. During the procedure, microneedling pins penetrate into the subdermal tissue, coagulating the fat and contracting tissue. Simultaneously, directional RF energy heats the deep layers of the skin in a controlled way to revitalize collagen. By targeting the deeper layers of the skin, the building blocks will reorganize themselves in the natural anti-aging process.

The results, which could take a few days to three weeks, should improve skin complexion and texture for a more youthful appearance.

In addition to showing off her results, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories with more news about her body. In the post, Kim shared her experience with a mobile body composition scan service, which brings a scanning machine in a van to your home.

"Look who pulled up," Kim captioned the photo of the van. "They measure your bone density and body fat percentage & all the good stuff to make sure you are fit and healthy."

The mother of four also shared her results after the seven-minute scan took place.

"My bones are stronger than 93-97% of people!" Kim wrote, alongside a video showing the computer read-out which explained which percentile she's in with regard to that specific body metric.

"A year ago my body fat percentage was 25 percent, and now it is 18.8 percent," she says.

"So that would be considered athlete category," the technician can be heard saying, a fact that Kim celebrated with glee.

Kim has been candid about her journey with self-improvement and health, most recently following the backlash she received after she revealed she lost 16 pounds to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" she said during and interview with the New York Times. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, 'Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"