Kim Kardashian Says 'There's Still a Chance' Kourtney Will Have a Baby With Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian is rooting for a baby Kravis! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder opened up about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's plans to have a baby together and seemed hopeful for the two.

During Kim's interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Wednesday, the talk show host turns the conversation to Kourtney and Travis, asking if it's "true" that they are looking to add a baby to their family. "Yeah," Kim confirms. "You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without -- and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s -- I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

Kim added that Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, "share their whole story" on their upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians.

"I think people will want to see how cute they are, and how much they make out," Kim jokes of Kourtney and Travis' elaborate PDA.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021, and earlier this month did a trial run wedding in Las Vegas. The eldest Kardashian sister hasn't been shy about discussing her desire to have a fourth baby. (Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis is dad to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his previous marriage with Shanna Moakler.)

In March, a source told ET that having a baby was very important for Travis and Kourtney.

"Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together," the source shared. "It’s very important – and exciting -- to them. Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."

Kourtney also spoke to ET's Lauren Zima where she detailed her journey to get pregnant this time around.

Opening up about her fertility struggles -- which fans will see on their new show -- Kourtney explained, "It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it."

Kim isn't the only family member who supports Kourtney and Travis' relationship. Khloe told ET the famous fam "all love" seeing how happy Kourtney is with the musician.