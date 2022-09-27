Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Date 'Absolutely No One' After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself and her family. The 41-year-old reality star split from Pete Davidson in August after nine months together.

After recently saying she was interesting in branching outside of the entertainment industry, Kim is now amending her statement. During an appearance on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of four said she sees herself with "absolutely no one."

Noting that dating apps weren't "even an option," Kim said that "a bunch of attorneys and scientists reached out" to her after her comments on The Late Late Show With James Corden. But despite the interest, Kim said, "I'm just not ready."

"I'm not looking for anything," The Kardashians star said. "I think I just really need to be by myself and focus and finish school and my kids."

However, if she were to go on a date, Kim noted that she'd want to keep things private.

"I think it would have to be something set up at a friend's house, something really chill, nowhere out in public," she said.

Kim is still dealing with divorce proceedings with her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, after filing in February 2021.

Earlier this month, Kim told Corden of dating, "I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places. Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing. So, I don't know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm. I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that's maybe what I envision."