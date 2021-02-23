Kim Kardashian Says She Has 'So Much to Tell' Late Dad Robert Following Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian West wishes she could talk to her dad right now. The 40-year-old reality star took to social media on Monday to honor her late father, Robert Kardashian, on his birthday with a touching post.

"Happy Birthday Dad!" the mother of four wrote. "I celebrate you every single day but today even more."

Kim went on to share that she's been eager to talk to her father, writing, "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it."

She concluded her post with a request, writing, "Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼 Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"

It was announced this past week that Kim had officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

The KKW Beauty founder has been spending a lot of time with her famous family in the wake of the news.

A source previously told ET that Kim is "leaning on them and getting advice has been so helpful for her."

"At the end of the day, they all want what’s best for Kim and know that this is the right decision for her and her family." the source said.

Kim's sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, also posted in honor of their dad on his birthday.

Kourtney shared a throwback photo of herself with Robert, writing, "Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world. I couldn’t have dreamed of any better. 🕊✨❤️"

Her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, commented with three white dove emojis.

Khloe posted a video of Robert tipping his hat, writing, "Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you!"