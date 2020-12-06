Kim Kardashian Says Her 1-Year-Old Son Psalm Is Walking

Psalm West is on the move! Proud mom Kim Kardashian West shared on Friday that her youngest son has started walking. She shared the news with her social media followers by posting pics of her holding the one-year-old.

"My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!" she wrote.

The youngest of four children, Psalm just turned one in May, and his famous family showered him with sweet tributes on social media.

"My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm," Kim captioned a video of her little one.

Psalm's grandmother, Kris Jenner, was also excited to celebrate his first birthday. "Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much," she wrote. "Thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day... my heart is so full of love for you ...God Bless You Psalmy ...🙏 #HappyBirthdayPsalm."

Back in September, Kim told ET that Psalm, whom she welcomed via surrogate, brought a calmness to their family. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are also parents to 6-year-old daughter North, 4-year-old son Saint and 2-year-old daughter Chicago.

"I feel like having four is so much more zen," the 39-year-old reality star shared. "I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other."

Kim added, "My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great."