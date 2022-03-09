Kim Kardashian Reveals How Much Pete Davidson Is Involved in 'The Kardashians'

When it comes to Kim Kardashian's famous flames, one has filmed for The Kardashians -- but it might not be the one fans are expecting.

In a newly dropped interview with Variety, the 41-year-old reality star and mom of four answers the question on fans' minds: Will Pete Davidson appear on the family's new Hulu show?

"I have not filmed with him," she says of the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star. But she's not saying never. "I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does," Kim adds. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season."

And just because her boyfriend won't pop up in scenes come April, when the show debuts, that doesn't mean he won't still be a topic of conversation. Fans can expect some long-awaited context on their unexpected romance, including "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," Kim shares.

"I’m definitely open to talking," she notes, "and I definitely explain it" -- even if she was initially resistant to her family's prying questions. "There were times when I was seen out [with Pete] and then I would be with my family or friends, like my mom had a birthday party a few days after, and I walk in and everyone’s like, 'Hello, excuse me!?'" she recalls. "Everyone kept on asking me and I was like, 'You guys, everyone just leave me the f**k alone and let me live my life.' Let me take a page out of Kourtney’s handbook, and let me just live my best life."

As for her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, Variety reports that he filmed for the series before things took a turn toward the current state between the exes. Nevertheless, according to the trade publication, he plays a role in the show's premiere episode.

Judging by Kim's words, though, it's unclear just how much of their divorce will face the glare of the cameras.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she tells Variety. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good."

After all, there's the possibility of four pint-sized viewers. "I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive," Kim notes. "I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better. And it’s not that I’m trying to just put out one thing in the world and not share -- there are definitely moments where I’ve been tested myself. Things might take a turn, and then they always get back to good. And I would probably share that, but we haven’t gotten to those episodes yet, and I would never say anything without communicating first and having that open dialogue."

"The thing is," she continues, "I just believe in being positive and speaking highly. I would never say anything negative about the father of my children, and I think we both ultimately want the same goals. I will, as of now, and hopefully always, take the high road."

While she may express her frustration at points -- even into the camera itself -- "As long as I have the kids best interest, that’s all I can focus on and that’s all I care to share," Kim adds. "But we do see a lot of our co-parenting journey, which I think is going to be really beautiful for people to see.

But one thing she pays little mind to is the "famous for being famous" criticism that trails her. "Who gives a f**k,” she says. “We focus on the positive. We work our a**es off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you."

Actually, Kim does have one nugget of advice.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” she shares. “Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”