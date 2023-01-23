Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign.

The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection.

"I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls! LAUNCHING JANUARY 26: THE @SKIMS VALENTINE’S DAY SHOP. It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS. Photo: @donnatrope," the Kardashians star captioned the picture.

Kim's post included a series of pictures of Simona and Beatrice wearing the new lace bra and panties set -- in various colors -- from the shapewear and clothing line. In addition, a video of the duo sharing a message in Italian and English was featured.

"Everybody's wearing SKIMS," Beatrice says after Simona whispers in her ear, before speaking in Italian.

The Italian stars took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news.

Simona and Beatrice, who played prostitute Lucia and her counterpart, Mia, were two of the HBO series' most buzzed-about characters.