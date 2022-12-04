Kim Kardashian Recalls First Kiss With Pete Davidson, Says There Was a 'Zing'

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her romance with Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has recently been an open book when discussing her relationship with the 28-year-old comedian, and now she's getting real about the first time the two kissed when she was guest hosting Saturday Nigh Live in October.

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'" Kardashian admitted while talking to Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling."

While Kardashian didn't go into too much detail about her boyfriend's "BDE," she did note that her kiss with Davidson was the first time she'd kissed anyone besides her ex, Kanye West, in 10 years. She told Hirsch that she wasn't sure if the spark she felt with Davidson was just in her head. (Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.)

"I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just, like, being stupid and it's just nothing,'" Kardashian continued. "And then a few days later, I was like, 'Hmm, there is some BDE action.'"

Talk of the Saturday Night Live star's rumored "big d**k energy" has been a thing since 2018 when Davidson was first linked to ex Ariana Grande. In 2019, Paper magazine did a spread which focused on the Staten Island native's below-the-belt area. Grande, meanwhile, even referenced it multiple times in her "Thank U, Next" music video.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors at the end of October when they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm. During her podcast interview on Tuesday, Kardashian revealed that she didn't think the outing would "be so public."

While Kardashian initially kept her newfound happiness with Davidson private, she recently started opening up about their relationship while promoting her upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Earlier this week, the reality star dished on her connection with Davidson while speaking to ET's Lauren Zima.

"He's just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," she explained. "My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It's the best."

"We just like run errands," Kardashian added. "You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing."

Also this week, Kardashian shared a rare Instagram post of herself with her new beau. "Late nite snack," she captioned the sweet pics.