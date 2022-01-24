Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Thierry Mugler: 'Thank You for the Beauty'

Kim Kardashian West is paying tribute to late French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who died on Sunday at the age of 73. “Manfred Thierry Mugler 💔 My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote on Instagram.

“There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant,” she added.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder concluded her message, writing, “You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and who’s lives he has touched ✨.”

Kardashian West accompanied her post with a carousel of photos featuring her and the designer, and pics of her wearing original Mugler pieces at the Met Gala and in magazine spreads.

The reality TV star and the designer had a special relationship. Mugler came out of retirement in 2019 to design a custom piece for Kardashian West for the 2019 Met Gala -- the infamous “wet look,” which was made of silk organza and took eight months to complete. “He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” she told Vogue at the time about the dress.

On Sunday, Mugler’s death was confirmed by his official Instagram. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," it read. "May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Since the news of his death, stars such as Beyoncé, Irina Shayk, Diana Ross and more have taken to social media to pay tribute to the iconic designer.