Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Barack Obama and More Had Their Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam

It appears that Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, former President Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and many more were hacked on Twitter by Bitcoin scammers on Wednesday. Many users noticed multiple messages from high-profile celebs and companies urging people to donate money.

Most of the tweets began with the similar message of giving "back to the community" and sharing a Bitcoin wallet address, telling users they would double any amount that they sent in.

"I'm feeling generous because of Covid-19," read the since-deleted tweet from Musk's account. "I'll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!"

Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, as well as Apple and Uber, were impacted in the cryptocurrency scam.

Following the hacks, Twitter Support wrote that it is "aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

As the hacks continued, Twitter Support also informed users that "you may be unable to Tweet or reset your password" while they review and address the incident.