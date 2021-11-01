Kim Kardashian Is Ready for a 'Fresh Start' as 'All Signs Point to Divorce' From Kanye West, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West is looking forward to 2021. The 40-year-old mother of four has recently been dealing with divorce speculation surrounding her marriage to Kanye West.

"Kim is focusing on the new year and a lot of amazing things that are coming her way," a source tells ET. "Kim has tried everything she can to make things work with Kanye but it’s not working. Kim has held on to the relationship in hopes of a change and for the sake of the kids, but all signs are pointing to divorce.”

As for the end to her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the source adds that Kim is "sad to see it end" but "excited about working with Hulu" on a new reality series.

"The opportunity gives her more creative input and will be a fresh start," the source shares.

Kim and Kanye have been working on their marriage amid the rumors. A source previously told ET that the 43-year-old rapper's "acting out" has been "difficult" for Kim.

"She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they're in a safe, stable environment and has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too," the source said.

