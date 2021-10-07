Kim Kardashian Is Bouncing Ideas Off of Kanye West Ahead of Her 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut

Kim Kardashian West is looking pretty in pink! The 40-year-old reality star rocked a head-to-toe hot pink look while departing her New York City hotel on Thursday in New York City.

Kim, who's in town to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, stood out in hot pink thigh-high boots, which she paired with a matching top and gloves. The only non-pink items Kim sported were a silver bag and earrings, along with black sunglasses.

"Kim and Kanye are in a great place and they always bounce ideas off of each other and look to each other for advice and guidance, and this gig is no exception," ET's source says.

Kim, the source says, is "incredible excited" for the opportunity to host SNL.

"She is so smart and such a professional," the source says. "She really wants to do the best job possible and 'wow' everyone and make them laugh."

"Kim is extremely funny and all her close friends and family know that," the source adds, before noting that the reality star is "looking forward to poking fun at herself and showing that side of herself with the world."

As for the SNL cast, Ego Nwodim recently told ET that she is looking forward to the opportunity to work with Kim.

"We are excited," she said of the cast. "I can't speak to what everyone in the cast feels, but Heidi [Gardner] and I have talked and we've decided to be honorary Kardashian sisters."

"It's just exciting for us to be part of a show where we have someone come in who doesn't necessarily do what we do and is not into what we do," she continued. "Then we get to elevate them and make them look good and make them have fun and bring out sides of them that people haven't otherwise seen. So we're hopeful."

