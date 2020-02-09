Kim Kardashian Gives Birth to Kylie Jenner in Kanye West and Tyga's Leaked Music Video

Kanye West and Tyga didn't have to look very far to find the stars for their "Feel Me" music video.

While the song came out in 2017, director Eli Russell Linnetz only just leaked the music video on Wednesday, which stars Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, and Tyga's ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie is seen first in the music video as a sexy, bikini-clad giant with a blonde pixie cut who is causing havoc on a racetrack filled with monster trucks.

Her older sister, Kim, is seen shortly thereafter, also sporting blonde hair and donning a thong bikini and a skimpy bra top.

One of the more bizarre moments in the music video comes at the end when it appears that Kim spreads her legs and gives birth to Kylie, who is seen walking out of her.

At the time that the music video was made, Kylie had already broken up with Tyga. She started dating Travis Scott in April of that year, and gave birth to their first child, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018.

As for Kim, she was still a mother of two, not four, when the music video was filmed.

This is not the first time the sisters have starred in music videos for the rappers. Kim was featured in Kanye's 2013 "Bound 2" music video, while Kylie was in Tyga's 2015 "Stimulated" video.