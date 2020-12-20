Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber & More Congratulate Ariana Grande on Her Engagement

Ariana Grande and her new fiance, Dalton Gomez, are getting a lot of love and support. Following the news of their engagement on Sunday, several of the singer's famous friends took to social media to congratulate the couple.

“Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!!” Kim Kardashian West commented under Grande's Instagram slideshow announcing the news.

Hailey Baldwin, meanwhile, excitedly replied to Grande's post, "YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!"

Grande announced her engagement on Instagram, in a slideshow of photos of herself and Gomez -- and her sparkly new accessory. The singer's unique ring appears to be a diamond with a pearl.

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned her post, as fans and friends freaked out over the exciting news in the comments.

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, commented, "Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man. ❤️"

"💞💞💞💞 this ring is everything!!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💞 I love you," commented Demi Lovato -- who was previously engaged herself earlier this year to Max Ehrich before they split shortly thereafter.

Additionally, Grande's mom, Joan, also commented "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!"

Joan also took to Twitter herself to share some sweet words for her future son-in-law, tweeting, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo."

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Grande and Gomez went Instagram official in June, just before her 27th birthday. In May, a source told ET that she and Dalton were "in a really good place" when it comes to their relationship as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

