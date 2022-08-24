Kim Kardashian 'Definitely Open to Dating' After Pete Davidson Split, Source Says

Kim Kardashian is single and ready to mingle! A source tells ET that following the news of her split from Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder is keeping up with the dating scene.

“Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it's so fun,” the source says.

Earlier this month, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, ended their relationship after nine months of dating. The source adds that The Kardashians star is keeping it together, despite her new relationship status.

"Kim is doing surprisingly well since her breakup with Pete,” the source adds. “She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She's fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the breakup.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, however, is not holding up the same. “Pete is bummed, but he is trying to stay focused and positive. He has the utmost respect for Kim, her kids and the family, he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with all of them,” the source says.

The source adds, “Kim's kids enjoyed Pete's company, but they aren't heartbroken over the breakup, especially since Pete was away filming towards the end.”

One person who is celebrating the news is Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West.

“Kanye is over the moon about the breakup,” the source says about the rapper, who spent the duration of Kim and Pete’s relationship publicly voicing his thoughts about the pair. “Since day one, he was hoping that they would not work out.”

The news of Kim and Pete’s split broke on Aug. 6. At the time, a source told ET that the “spark faded” between the pair. Since then, Kim has been spotted during a family trip to Idaho. Pete was recently seen smiling as he returned to work on the set of Wizards.