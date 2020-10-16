Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Bring Back Velour Tracksuits in New SKIMS Campaign

Ready for some early 2000s nostalgia? Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton are bringing back their iconic throwback fashion moment for SKIMS' newest collection.

The famous friends star in the latest SKIMS campaign for the upcoming velour collection, set to launch Oct. 21. Kardashian West and Hilton sport head-to-toe velour outfits in paparazzi-style photos reminiscent of their early 2000s days. The range features seven velour pieces that can be mixed and matched -- a bandeau top, tank, sleep top, hoodie, jogger, wide-leg pant and robe available in four colors and sizes XXS to 4X, starting at $42.

The super soft, plush velour designs are perfect as at-home loungewear or for wearing while running errands à la Kim and Paris (don't forget a pair of oversized sunnies!).

SKIMS

SKIMS

Last month, Hilton shared videos of the two spending time together on Instagram. The stars were rocking the SKIMS velour ensembles.

"Loves it," Hilton captioned the post. "So much fun hanging out today @KimKardashian."

Hilton recently told ET she was proud of Kardashian West's and her family's success.

"It makes me feel incredibly proud. I have known [Kim] since we were little girls, and the empires that she and her sisters and her mother have built is just amazing," she said. "I love them all so much, and it's exciting to see your friends do well."

Preview the collection on the SKIMS website and check back when it launches Oct. 21.